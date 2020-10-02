CALDWELL – Southwest District Health staff reassessed the health alert levels for each of its six counties based on data available for the date range of Sept. 13 — 26. Washington County and Gem County moved to the orange health alert level. Owyhee County moved to the gray health alert level. Payette County remains in the red health alert level. Adams County remains in the gray health alert level. Canyon County remains in the orange health alert level.
An increased daily incidence rate has been noted in several counties including Gem, Canyon, Washington, and Payette. The district-wide daily incidence rate per 10,000 is 1.67 based on the date range of Sept. 13 — 26.
Following is information included in determining county health alert levels.
PAYETTE COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Red
Payette County is to remain in the red health alert level due to an increasing COVID-19 incidence rate, as well as evidence of cluster outbreaks within schools. Payette County has a daily incidence rate of 3.19 daily new cases per 10,000 people which is increasing. Only 58.82% of confirmed cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which points to sustained community spread. Agency epidemiologists are concerned by cluster outbreaks from essential gatherings such as local workplace settings and household clusters. Epidemiologists are also concerned with an increased frequency of cases exposed while traveling out of state. Multiple Payette County schools are seeing cluster outbreaks occurring within the schools. Additionally, many Payette County residents share their border communities with Oregon residents, who are also seeing uncontrolled outbreaks.
WASHINGTON COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Orange
Washington County will move to the orange health alert level due to an increasing daily incidence rate, increasing hospitalization rate and high positivity rate. Washington County currently has a daily incidence rate of 2.95 daily cases per 10,000 people, which is increasing. The positivity rate for Washington County is 11.83%, which is increasing. The symptomatic rate for Washington County is 80% which is very low and points to widespread testing. Seeing a very high positivity rate and a low rate of symptomatic confirmed cases points to widespread infection. Washington County schools are currently seeing sporadic, imported cases with no transmission within their school.
SCHOOL DATA
In order to comply with appropriate privacy regulations and constraints, Southwest District Health does not release information on cases within schools on a school-specific or building-specific basis. Individual schools or school districts determine what information to release regarding cases based on legal counsel advice and constraints of privacy regulations.
The following county-level summary of COVID-19 cases in schools is available:
Adams: Quarantine: 2
Canyon: Isolation: 30, Quarantine: 200
Gem: Isolation: 11, Quarantine: 115
Owyhee: Isolation: 2 Quarantine: 13
Payette: Isolation: 22 Quarantine: 153
Washington: Isolation: 2 Quarantine: 1
Total: Isolation: 67 Quarantine: 484
The number quarantined is reflective of the number of staff and students currently in quarantine on the day the data are pulled and may not account for individuals who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine. Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms.
The isolation cases represent those who are currently positive for COVID-19. In addition, those who are on isolation are asked to isolate away from others for 10 days from onset of symptoms in order to prevent further infection.
Region 3 data are available on the Southwest District Health website at: https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/. You may visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for statewide information. Questions may be directed to the agency’s COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (208) 455-5411.
