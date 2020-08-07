PAYETTE - In a press release dated Aug. 4, Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech relayed information from the Payette County Board of Commissioners and Southwest District Health about Payette County’s high (red) novel coronavirus COVID-19 risk level.
“This level indicates that there is a higher risk of contracting the virus in Payette County,” said Creech. “Almost half of the new cases over the last two weeks could not identify how they were exposed to COVID-19, and there was extensive community spread identified through businesses, churches, social events, and a long-term care facility.”
Creech said County Commissioners seek to keep the public informed, as the Payette County Fair and Rodeo continue through Aug. 9.
“Payette County Board of County Commissioners want to inform the public attending this week’s Payette County Fair and Rodeo of the increased risk level in Payette County.
Southwest District Health advises individuals to postpone non-essential and out of area travel and avoid gatherings of people from outside your household when the COVID-19 Health Alert Level is at a Red or High level of risk exposure when visiting public spaces.”
Creech reminds members of the public to maintain hand hygiene practices, wear cloth face coverings in public spaces and maintain six feet of space between people from outside of their immediate household whenever possible.
Updates to the Southwest District Health alert system are online at https://bit.ly/2BXSvXn.
