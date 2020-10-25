CALDWELL — Hepatitis A virus (HAV) continues to be of concern in our region with seven new case reports since April, and three cases within the last month. In 2019, 16 residents in Southwest District Health were confirmed to have hepatitis A.
Providers should continue to test patients with clinically compatible signs and symptoms and vaccinate susceptible adults and children.
The agency is asking providers to consider a diagnosis of acute HAV in patients who have symptoms of fatigue, fever, headache, joint pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, dark urine, clay-colored stool, jaundice, and/or elevated liver enzymes (serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) levels). The symptoms of HAV can be indistinguishable from those caused by other types of acute viral hepatitis, including hepatitis B (HBV) and hepatitis C (HCV).
Recommended testing for hepatitis A infection includes liver enzymes (ALT, AST), total bilirubin, and acute viral hepatitis panel (hepatitis A IgM, hepatitis B core IgM, hepatitis B surface antigen, hepatitis B core antigen, and hepatitis C antibody). The agency also recommends checking baseline immunity by testing for hepatitis B surface antibody (HBsAb). It also notes that the HAV total antibody does not distinguish acute infection from past infection or immunity and is not recommended.
Post-Exposure Prophylaxis Recommendations
Persons who have been recently exposed to HAV who have not been previously vaccinated or who don’t know if they have been vaccinated should receive a single dose of HAV vaccine, or immune globulin, or both (depending on age and underlying risk factors) within two weeks of the exposure in order to prevent infection.
Twinrix should not be used for post-exposure vaccination, according to the agency. More information regarding post exposure prophylaxis with vaccination and immune globulin can be found at: https://bit.ly/3jpRs2j.
General Vaccine Information
Pre-exposure vaccination is the best method to stop the spread of hepatitis A. HAV vaccine is routinely recommended for children, and for adults wishing to obtain immunity or who are at higher risk for infection or severe disease. Adults at increased risk for HAV exposure and infection include:
• Persons experiencing homelessness
• Users of injection and non-injection drugs
• Men who have sex with men
• Persons with chronic liver disease
• Persons traveling to countries with moderate to high hepatitis A endemicity
The agency is currently offering HAV vaccine, at no cost to the patient (your insurance may be billed), to people who are experiencing homelessness, users of injection or non-injection drugs, men who have sex with men, people who are uninsured or underinsured, and people who are contacts to a person with hepatitis A. Others not meeting these criteria may still receive vaccine at the agency, but will be charged for services.
Patients may call (208) 455-5300 to make an appointment.
Patients may also search http://www.vaccinefinder.org for pharmacies and other locations providing the vaccine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.