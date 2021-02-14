CALDWELL — COVID-19 continues to spread throughout District 3. Some areas within District 3 are experiencing a downward trend in COVID-19, with declining daily incidence rates and positivity rates. However, some areas in District 3 are still experiencing elevated rates of COVID-19 incidence. This is based on data available for the date range Jan. 24 – Feb. 6. Adams, Canyon, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington counties are at the yellow COVID-19 health alert level this week. Gem County remains at the orange health alert level. For the first time in recent months, all counties within the District 3 jurisdiction are below the red health alert level. As of Feb. 6, the daily district-wide incidence rate per 10,000 population is 2.22.
Southwest District Health expresses gratitude to residents of District 3 for continuing to follow current recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19. As a reminder, all six counties in the district continue to experience community spread, which puts people living in and visiting these communities at higher risk for exposure. It is the goal of Southwest District Health to work our way back to a place where we have no community spread and with your help we can see that we are trending in the right direction.
The information used in determining county health alert levels is provided below.
PAYETTE COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Yellow
Payette County will move to the orange health alert level, with a decreasing positivity rate and incidence rate. Payette County has a daily incidence rate of 1.61 daily new cases per 10,000 people which is decreasing.
Payette County has a test positivity rate of 5.04%, which is also decreasing and nearing our goal of 5.00% or less. 51.35% of cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which is decreasing and indicates an increase in community transmission.
Epidemiologists are concerned by cluster outbreaks within local workplace settings, including Idaho and Oregon workplaces, as well as through household exposure and social gatherings. Multiple schools in Payette County are reporting sporadic, imported cases of COVID-19 with no evidence of cluster outbreaks.
Noteworthy is that this is the first time Payette County has entered the yellow level since the agency introduced COVID-19 alert levels in July.
WASHINGTON COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Yellow
Washington County will move to the yellow health alert level, due to a decreasing daily incidence rate, and positivity rate. Washington County currently has a daily incidence rate of 2.25 daily cases per 10,000 people, which decreased by nearly 60%.
The positivity rate for Washington County is 3.53%, which decreased and meets our goal of 5.00% or less. 44.00% of confirmed cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which decreased sharply and points to an increase in community transmission.
Of the cases who could identify a potential exposure source, most were associated with household and workplace exposures. No cases of COVID-19 were reported in Washington County schools.
Weekly cases by school district
The following represents data on confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases among students and staff attending in-person classes where investigations began between Jan. 31 – Feb. 6.
Payette County
Fruitland School District: 1 staff, 0 students
Payette School District: 1 staff, 1 student
The following represents data on the number of staff and students currently in quarantine and isolation on the day the data are pulled and may not account for individuals who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine.
Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms. Those in isolation are currently positive for COVID-19 and are asked to isolate away from others for a minimum of ten days from the onset of symptoms to prevent further spread of the infection.
• Payette County: 14 staff and students in quarantine, 3 isolation
• Washington: 2 in quarantine, 0 in isolation
Throughout District 3, 168 staff and students are in quarantine, 50 are in isolation.
Region 3 data are available on the Southwest District Health website at https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/. Visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for statewide information. Questions may be directed to the agency’s COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except for observed holidays) at (208) 455-5411.
Corey Evan contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.