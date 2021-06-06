Idaho Department of Labor
BOISE — Employees of HCL America Inc. - Idaho who have or will become totally or partially separated from employment at HCL America Inc. - Idaho on or after Dec. 24, 2019, and before April 14, 2023, may be eligible for re-employment services under the federal Trade Act.
Former or current workers eligible to apply must be or have been engaged in the supply of engineering, research and development and digital process operation.
Employment services offered under the Trade Act program include:
• Training allowances.
• Job search allowances.
• Trade readjustment allowances – the deadline to apply is within 26 weeks from your layoff date or petition certification date (April 14, 2021), whichever is later.
• Relocation allowances - for new employment opportunities outside of your local labor market.
• Reemployment trade adjustment assistance - for workers aged 50 and older and making $50,000 or less in new employment.
• Health coverage tax credits - to help pay for monthly health insurance premiums.
The U.S. Department of Labor certified a TAA petition for HCL America Inc. - Idaho workers on April 14, 2021. Employment services available to the workers have specific eligibility and time requirements (including wage and employment qualifications) that must be met.
Workers must file a Trade Request for Determination of Entitlement form, available on Labor’s HCL America Inc. - Idaho webpage, at labor.idaho.gov/HCL, as soon as possible. Fax it to (208) 947-0049 or email it to trade@labor.idaho.gov.
A special Zoom Meeting to review the petition and services available to HCL America Inc.- Idaho staff is scheduled for:
• Friday, June 11, 2021
• 2 – 3 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time
• Zoom meeting (by invitation only)
To request an invitation to the meeting – or if you have any questions - send an email to trade@labor.idaho.gov by no later than Thursday, June 10, 3 p.m., Mountain Time.
The Trade Act program provides services and benefits to workers who lose their jobs because of increased imports or because their employer shifted production or services to certain countries outside the United States. It is a federal program administered by the Idaho Department of Labor. Learn more about the re-employment services funded by Title II, Chapter 2 of the Trade Act of 1974, and amended in 2015, at dol.gov/agencies/eta/tradeact/benefits/2015-amendments.
