PAYETTE — Does your work or school commute take you along U.S. Highway 95 or Idaho Highway 52? Has your daily travel time increased recently? If so, local and state leaders want to hear what you have to say.
Payette city and county leaders, along with Idaho transportation representatives, will host a meeting and conversation about traffic congestion concerning these highways at the Payette County Courthouse on Tuesday, June 8 at 6 p.m. Public comment is welcome and encouraged, according to deputy city clerk Bobbie Black.
The courthouse is located at 1130 Third Ave. N and will also stream on Zoom.. For more information, call Payette City Hall at (208) 642-6024.
