NAMPA — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is stocking 300,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout throughout the state in June.
With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events. To make it easier, Fish and Game hatchery staff highlighted some stocking events for the month:
Southwest Region (Nampa)
Bull Trout Lake – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This lake is nestled in the pines above Banner Summit. While anglers can easily fish from the shore, this lake is ideal for canoes, kick boats and float tubes.
Dick Knox Pond – 1,100 Rainbow Trout. One of the newest fishing waters in the region, it is quickly becoming a popular location to take kids fishing! It’s located in Emmett at the corner of West Sales Yard Road and Airport Road.
Parkcenter Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. A popular local fishing pond with a paved path alongside docks and tables with maturing trees. This convenient pond is near the greenbelt, the BSU campus, and a variety of restaurants.
Sagehen Reservoir – 4,800 Rainbow Trout. This mountain reservoir is surrounded by forests. Five campgrounds are located adjacent to the reservoir and are managed by the Boise National Forest.
Southwest Region (McCall)
Horsethief Reservoir – 7,500 Rainbow Trout. This reservoir has everything for a memorable fishing weekend - a beautiful lake in the trees and good fishing!
Meadow Creek Pond – 500 Rainbow Trout. This is a scenic little pond nestled in the lush New Meadows valley next to the Little Salmon River.
Warm Lake – 12,000 Rainbow Trout. Located in Valley County, this area is very popular for camping, hiking, boating and fishing.
Magic Valley Region
Gavers Lagoon – 1,425 Rainbow Trout. This pond near the Hayspur Campground is a high yield fishery. We encourage harvest, but please harvest what you need and consider leaving a few for your fellow anglers.
Little Wood Reservoir – 6,000 Rainbow Trout. Located in an upland desert setting in Blaine County, this reservoir provides great trout fishing. Bell Mountain provides a scenic backdrop for memorable sunsets.
Little Smoky Creek and Big Smoky Creek – These two creeks in Camas County will receive 1,400 Rainbow Trout and 1,000 Rainbow Trout, respectively.
Penny Lake – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. Great rustic fishing on a small pond! This lake also offers hiking and biking opportunities.
Upper Snake Region
Birch Creek – 3,400 Rainbow Trout. A productive spring creek in a high desert basin, this small stream is ideal for kids and less experienced anglers. Rainbow trout are stocked heavily around access areas and wild brook trout are fairly common.
Camas Creek – 750 Rainbow Trout. Located near Spencer, this is one of our newer stocking locations that’s quickly become a popular fishery. Come experience what it has to offer!
Henrys Fork – 10,000 Rainbow Trout. World Famous for trout fishing! The river is suitable for wade fishing, bank fishing and fishing from a boat.
Horseshoe Lake – 3,000 Rainbow Trout. This is a great place to take newer anglers to catch rainbow trout. More experienced anglers may try to catch some of the Artic Grayling that are stocked annually.
Island Park Reservoir – 12,000 Rainbow Trout. There are several developed campgrounds and boat launches near this large scenic reservoir on the Henrys Fork. Fishing is best from a boat, but bank fishing can be quite good in the springtime.
Salmon Region
Bayhorse Lake – 2,000 Rainbow Trout. Anglers will find good catch rates at this drive-in mountain lake. Primitive campsites are available. Check out Little Bayhorse Lake (1,000 Rainbow Trout) while you’re in the area. The two lakes are connected by a mile long hiking trail.
Cape Horn Lake #1 – 600 Rainbow Trout. This is the larger of two picturesque lakes endowed with fish, lily pads and frogs. Especially well-suited to float tubes or a small boat, this lake offers limited shoreline access. The area is good for wildlife viewing and is Stop 20 on the Idaho Birding Trail. Camping is available at nearby Forest Service sites. No facilities are available here.
Salmon River – Sections #5-8 will be stocked with a total of 8,000 Rainbow Trout.
• Section #5 – O’Brien Campground to Torrey’s Hole
• Section #6 – Lower Stanley to Sunbeam Hot Springs
• Section #7 – Sunny Gulch Campground to Stanley
• Section #8 – Decker Flats to Buckhorn Bridge
Stanley Lake – 2,100 Rainbow Trout. This is a popular spot known for its breathtaking view of the Sawtooth Mountains. It offers great fishing and places for kids to explore nature.
Wallace Lake – 1,500 Tiger Trout. Kids will enjoy fishing from shore and exploring the surrounding woods. Grown-ups will appreciate this high-country fishing retreat to a beautiful mountain lake. Check with local offices for seasonal access conditions before heading out to this lake.
