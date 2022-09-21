PAYETTE COUNTY — As inflation continues to push the cost of living higher this year, Mark Fulwiler, site manager for Hardin Sanitation in Payette, is telling city officials it’s pushing his costs higher, too. Fulwiler appeared at the New Plymouth and Payette city councils’ regular meetings on Monday to make the case for an 8.3% increase in collection fees for customers living in their jurisdictions.

Fulwiler notes that his company’s request is based on the Consumer Price Index. He told officials at both meetings that parts for his equipment and trucks cost 47% more than they did in 2021 due to inflation. He further noted resin to make residential trash carts is up 30%.



