PAYETTE COUNTY — As inflation continues to push the cost of living higher this year, Mark Fulwiler, site manager for Hardin Sanitation in Payette, is telling city officials it’s pushing his costs higher, too. Fulwiler appeared at the New Plymouth and Payette city councils’ regular meetings on Monday to make the case for an 8.3% increase in collection fees for customers living in their jurisdictions.
Fulwiler notes that his company’s request is based on the Consumer Price Index. He told officials at both meetings that parts for his equipment and trucks cost 47% more than they did in 2021 due to inflation. He further noted resin to make residential trash carts is up 30%.
“Wages are up, trying to retain a lot of employees who are looking elsewhere,” Fulwiler said during the New Plymouth meeting. “I can go down quite a list of things that have obviously increased.”
He told both councils the aim is to maintain the company’s present level of service.
“What we have asked for ensures that we can continue to provide the best quality services to all our customers. Doing this with newer trucks and equipment as well as providing competitive wages for retaining our employees,” wrote Fulwiler in an email to the newspaper Tuesday. “The waste industry is the 6th most dangerous in the U.S. and we strive to keep our communities safe with well-trained experienced drivers.”
He stated that other local utilities average 10-25% increases annually.
When Fulwiler signed the purchase order for a new collection truck for the company in 2021, the purchase price was originally $325,000. Since then, he said that the truck’s price increased to $415,000.
New Plymouth
When asked by New Plymouth Mayor Rick York whether he would accept a lower rate than 8.3%, Fulwiler told him, “I would hope that you and the council see where we’re at.”
He noted at this meeting that the CPI was 1.3% in 2020.
“You can deal with the public at the hearing,” York joked.
Payette
Fulwiler noted that the increase amounts to $1.27 for the most frequently utilized residential service, using 96-gallon rolling carts.
“I just hate adding more cost,” Councilor Lori Steiniker noted.
Councilor Mike Kee was unsure the reasons Fulwiler cited were enough to justify the increase.
“We’re very well aware of inflation because we provide services similar to yours,” said Kee. “We had to raise water rates and sewer rates, but we’re rebuilding thousands of feet of infrastructure. When we raise that cost, we can point to those new pipes in the ground. It seems like this going to become an annual ask over the 5%” which triggers public hearing requirements in Idaho.
Kee said his concern was that the city’s 10-year franchise is supposed to help keep costs under control. Fulwiler replied by noting that previous rate increases have remained “reasonable,” to which Kee agreed
On the note of fuel cost influencing rates, Councilor Daniel Lopez noted that such remain volatile.
“Fuel goes up and down constantly,” said Lopez. “Nobody ever gives us money back when fuel goes down. That’s the only thing I hate, because our distributors do it too, they do a surcharge. Using fuel as the argument, to me, is a moot point.”
“You guys have really been pretty fair,” said Councilor Ray Wickersham. “I don’t think any of us have ever seen this, I mean, we never saw it with what it’s costing in the sewer plant and all … I hope it doesn’t keep going like this, it scares me the thought that it could.”
When asked if Hardin would offer a rate decrease should the CPI goes to a negative percentage, Fulwiler told Mayor Craig Jensen they would.
“I wish I could come in here and say that 5% was fair for us,” he said. “I agree with all of you, it’s not something we like to do … it is what it is.”
Both cities’ councils will hold public hearings regarding the increase before considering it for approval. The hearings are expected to be held in mid-October. No action was taken by either council on Monday.
The Payette County Board of Commissioners approved a rate increase of 7.5% within the county in May. Hardin Sanitation provides trash and recycling services in Fruitland, Payette and New Plymouth.
