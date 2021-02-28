CALDWELL — For the first time this year, three of the six counties within Southwest District Health’s jurisdiction have reached the gray or routine risk category. SWDH continues to see declining daily incidence rates and decreasing positivity rates. This is based on data available for the date range Feb. 7 - 20. Adams, Payette, and Washington counties are at the gray COVID-19 health alert level this week. Canyon, Gem, and Owyhee counties are at the yellow health alert level this week. As of Feb. 20, the daily district-wide incidence rate per 10,000 population is 1.29.
The agency expresses gratitude to residents of District 3 for continuing to follow current recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19. As a reminder, all six counties in the district continue to experience community spread, which puts people living in and visiting these communities at higher risk for exposure.
Each week, we see our communities’ resilience and determination to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we can see that we are trending in the right direction. Although half of the counties in the SWDH jurisdiction have reached the gray or routine alert level, it is more important than ever to continue safe practices to help bring all of our counties to this same level.
Small things can make a big difference, here are things that you can do routinely to help your community reduce the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash hands frequently
• Cover cough and sneeze, and then wash your hands afterward
• Stay home when sick
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily
• Put distance between yourself and people outside your home (at least 6 feet)
The agency continues to strongly recommend cloth face covering (mask) use when in public places and interacting with others that live outside of your household. If you have received COVID-19 vaccination, it is important to continue the practices listed above.
The information used in determining county health alert levels is provided below.
PAYETTE COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Gray
Payette County will move to the gray health alert level, with a decreasing positivity rate and incidence rate. The county has a daily incidence rate of 0.93 daily new cases per 10,000 people which is decreasing. Payette County has a test positivity rate of 3.72%, which is also decreasing and meets the agency’s goal of 5.00% or less.
65.22% of cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which is increasing but still indicates community transmission. Epidemiologists are concerned by cluster outbreaks within local workplace settings, including Idaho and Oregon workplaces, as well as through household exposure and social gatherings.
One sporadic, imported case of COVID-19 was reported in a Payette County school, with no evidence of a cluster outbreak.
WASHINGTON COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Gray
Washington County will move to the gray health alert level, due to a decreasing daily incidence rate, and low positivity rate. Washington County currently has a daily incidence rate of 0.49 daily cases per 10,000 people, which is decreasing.
The positivity rate for Washington County is 4.59%, which is increasing but still meets the
goal of 5.00% or less. 75.00% of confirmed cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which is increasing and indicates a reduction in community transmission.
Of the cases who could identify a potential exposure source, most were associated with household exposures. No cases of COVID-19 were reported in Washington County schools.
Weekly cases by school district
The following represents data on confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases among students and staff
attending in-person classes where investigations began between Feb. 14 - 20.
Payette County
• Payette School District - 1 staff, 0 students
Charter schools
• 1 staff, 2 students
* Specific charter schools were not indicated in this report.
The following represents data on the number of staff and students currently in quarantine and isolation on the day the data are pulled and may not account for individuals who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine.
Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms. Those in isolation are currently positive for COVID-19 and are asked to isolate away from others for a minimum of ten days from the onset of symptoms to prevent further spread of the infection.
• Payette County: 0 staff and students in quarantine, 1 in isolation
• Washington County: 0 in quarantine, 0 in isolation
Across District 3, 120 staff and students are in quarantine, 24 in isolation
Region 3 data are available on the Southwest District Health website at https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/. Visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for statewide information. Questions may be directed to the agency’s COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except for observed holidays) at (208) 455-5411.
Corey Evan contributed to this article.
