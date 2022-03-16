PAYETTE COUNTY — With the 2022 Idaho Legislative Session having entered its 10th week, the workload for state legislators has grown to 577 pieces. The latest bills to be added to the ‘in’ box tackle topics like voter identification, veterinarian education costs and, even, braiding natural hair.
While new bills continue to be introduced, actions on existing ones, including monetary appropriations, continue to take place.
Following is a sample of bills which have seen significant action in the week leading up to March 15.
House of Representatives
• Under House Bill 517, dentists working for the Idaho Department of Corrections would be allowed to be department employees, employees of a vendor providing health services or work for a subcontractor of the vendor providing services. It ensures Board of Dentistry oversight by obtaining access to dental records and documents if needed for enforcement reasons.
“In this limited circumstance of dentist working with inmates, all dental records and documents for dental services at the Department of Correction are kept in Idaho and easily accessible by the Board of Dentistry,” its statement of purpose reads, in part.
Introduced Feb. 2 by the Health and Welfare Committee, it passed the House 62-0-8 on Feb. 21, before getting the Senate’s nod 34-0-1 on March 7. It was delivered to Gov. Brad Little for his signature on March 11.
• Are you planning to sell property with water rights attached to it? Under House Bill 748, it may become clearer where those rights go once the sale is complete.
“This bill creates a new section 55-616 to outline what happens with water rights and entitlements when property changes hands,” its statement reads, in part. “The bill codifies existing common law and practice relating the conveyance of water rights and entitlements, including that all appurtenant water rights are conveyed unless expressly retained by the seller”
These include entitlements to receive water from an irrigation district or system, as long as associated obligations are met, according to its statement.
Introduced March 8 by the Ways and Means Committee, it passed the House 66-0-4 on March 11, and was filed in the Senate for a first reading on March 14.
• House Bill 762 by the State Affairs Committee allows for a barber and cosmetology practice you might not have thought necessary: Braiding natural hair without a license.
“Consistent with the Governor’s Licensing Freedom Act, this legislation creates a cosmetology licensure exemption for a person to practice natural hair braiding services in Idaho,” its statement reads. “The bill removes unnecessary cosmetology license barriers and red tape to Idahoan entrepreneurs serving their community.”
Introduced March 10, it gained House approval 65-0-5 on March 11. Its first Senate reading was March 14.
• Those concerned about election integrity may be interested in House Bill 761, which revises requirements for voter identification. It strikes text in Idaho Code 34-408A which allow for use of photo ID from a post-secondary educational institution, while permitting use of a driver’s license or state ID of Idaho or any state, a birth certificate, a passport or an Indian affairs card. This would apply in all elections conducted under Idaho Code Title 34.
Introduced March 10 by State Affairs, it received House approval 47-21-2 on March 14. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, voted “aye” on the bill.
Senate
• Aimed at protecting victims of domestic or sexual violence, Senate Bill 1332 by the Judiciary and Rules Committee would amend Idaho Code 9-203 to provide that those employed by or volunteering for a nongovernmental domestic or sexual violence program not be required to disclose information received by a program participant. This would be in effect when such disclosure during or part of court proceedings is subject to the rules of the Idaho supreme court, but is not applicable when disclosure is made to providers or employees during medical services, procedures, exams or evaluations, or forensic interviews.
Introduced Feb. 17, the Senate approved the bill 29-4-2 on Feb. 28 before gaining House approval 63-0-7 on March 14.
• One bill aimed at revising provisions on the numbering of ballot measures under Idaho Code 34-1810 failed to get out of the Senate, in the form of Senate Bill 1357. Rather than starting at number one each election, numbering would have begun with the number 8, be unique and not be reused in future elections.
Introduced by the State Affairs Committee Feb. 28, it was defeated 2-33-0 on March 10. Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, voted against the bill.
• Rural veterinarians needing help paying for their education could benefit from Senate Bill 1380 by State Affairs. It specifically would help pay down debts owed by veterinarians who treat agricultural production animals.
“Eligible applicants would receive up to $25,000 a year for 3 years with a commitment to work 4 years. If a recipient fails to abide by the contract, the grant award amount of the last year would be paid back to the department. Any candidate already receiving another loan repayment award is excluded from this program.”
Introduced March 7, the Senate signed off on it March 14 with a 28-7-0 vote before handing it off to the House for its approval.
New bills introduced in the week prior to March 15 include the following.
House of Representatives
• Following Idaho’s first implementations of Crisis Standards of Care amid COVID-19, Health and Welfare introduced House Bill 756 to hold the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to limit the duration and scope of operation under future declarations and developing long-term capacity strategies to prepare ahead of future surges in healthcare demand.
“It asserts that all existing patient rights shall be honored under crisis standards of care. It requires both the facility requesting crisis standards of care and the Department to make reports that include mitigation plans for limiting the scope and duration of crisis standards of care.”
The bill was introduced March 10.
• Those receiving treatment for mental and behavioral health needs may benefit from House Bill 760, which aims to add to Idaho Code 54-57 to allow for use of telehealth to provide certain related services.
Health and Welfare introduced this bill March 10.
Senate
• State Affairs is aiming to migrate the operation of the state’s Extended Employment Services program through Senate Bill 1399.
“The proposed legislation would move the administration of the Extended Employment Services program administration from the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare,” according to its statement.” Chapter 63, Title 33, Idaho Code, where the program is currently codified would be repealed and a new chapter would be added to Title 56, reestablishing the program. In addition to moving the currently codified provisions, amendments have been made to provide additional clarification to the administration of the program that would otherwise need to be provided through the administrative rulemaking process.”
The bill was introduced March 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.