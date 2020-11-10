BOISE — Efforts to enhance nearly 400 acres of wetland habitat at Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area (WMA) are in full swing and area closures may be in effect. WMA visitors should be aware of construction locations when they visit the WMA.
Crews are working in the central part of the WMA, southwest of Sand Hollow Creek from Ralph’s Pond to Wood Duck Pond.While there are no closures associated with these construction efforts, visitors should use caution if hunting near this area.
Construction efforts will shift to a new location later this month, as habitat enhancement efforts continue at Fort Boise WMA.
For more information regarding the Fort Boise WMA Habitat Improvement Project, you may contact Fish and Game’s Fort Boise WMA office at (208) 722-5888.
