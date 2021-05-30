PAYETTE — Treasure Valley Connection will be honoring local Veterans and military families at their monthly outreach Tuesday, June 1 held at the
Hideaway Grill (1630 3rd Avenue South in Payette). This event is for both men and women.
Cost for the meal and program is $12. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m.
Ron Verini, chairman of the Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida will be sharing about veterans in our area and how people can be involved in this worthwhile endeavor.
Those attending will have the opportunity to honor their loved ones currently serving in the armed forces.
A former member of the Army Chorus, Ernie Scott, Payette, will perform some of his favorite music. Scott traveled with the Army Chorus throughout the United States during his time in the service.
Inspirational speaker, Claudette Klinchuch, Kuna, will give a talk she calls “D-Day” where she reflects on her father’s time in the service during World War II and a message he heard on D-Day.
For reservations, call or text Wanda Lehmkuhl at (208) 739-5030.
This event is sponsored by the worldwide organization, Stonecroft Ministries. Ladies Night Out meets on the first Tuesday of each month for dinner & a program.
Anyone may attend.
