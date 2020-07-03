PAYETTE - For the July rendition of Treasure Valley Connection’s Ladies Night Out, the event will be open to men and women. 

Guys & Gals Night Out will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Hideaway Grill, 1630 Third Ave. S. 

The guest speaker is author Janice Mathers, of Bend, who will give a presentation titled A Voice from the Oregon Trail.

Pat Koehler, of Nyssa, will provide keyboard music.

While the event is open to anyone, reservations are required due to social distancing measures, including limited seating, which are in place at the eatery.

The cost for the evening is $12 which includes a meal (special diets can be catered to).

Reservations should be made by Monday by emailing susies@fmtc.com or calling (208) 739-1647.

Mathers will be back at the Hideaway Grill on July 8 to present a free workshop for those interested in developing their speaking ability. That workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon

