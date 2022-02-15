PAYETTE COUNTY — As week six of the 2022 Idaho Legislative Session gets underway, the list of bills introduced this session grew to 309 as of Feb. 14 while several of these received significant action. Among the bills moving forward include grocery tax credit hikes, laws aiming to protect Idahoans’ Second Amendment rights and addressing learning loss.
Following are examples of bills which saw progress in the week ending Feb. 14.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 540, introduced Jan. 20 by the Commerce and Human Resources Committee, is aimed at providing stability to employers trying to pay unemployment insurance tax through a two-year extension of the 2021 base tax rate.
“This will result in a tax savings of $64 million for Idaho businesses over the next two years,” its statement of purpose reads.
The bill passed the House 69-0-1 on Feb. 1, before receiving the Senate’s nod 35-0-0 on Feb. 14.
• The Health and Welfare Committee introduced House Bill 454 on Jan. 20, to amend existing law to “provide correct federal statute citations.” The law in question, Idaho Code 67-5408, would cite the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 as amended by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, instead of the Vocational Rehablitation Act amendments of 1965.
It passed the House 40-30-0 on Jan. 31, before receiving Senate approval of 28-4-3 on Feb. 8. It was ordered transmitted to Gov. Brad Little’s desk soon Feb. 14.
• House Bill 472, the “annual bill to update references to the Internal Revenue Code,” was introduced by the Revenue and Taxation Committee Jan. 26.
“Using federal taxable income as a starting point saves a tremendous amount of duplicate work. The Idaho Legislature can still decide to which items it will conform to,” its statement reads. “Not conforming at all would cause a lot of extra work and confusion for individuals, businesses, and the tax preparation industry.”
The House approved it 46-22-2 on Feb. 2, before the Senate did 35-0-0 on Feb. 14.
According to its fiscal note, the bill will have a $6.8 million cost for the 2022 fiscal year.
• House Bill 509 by Revenue and Taxation would provide an increase in the state’s food tax credit for eligible Idahoans from the present $100 to $120, and the present $120 to $140 for senior citizens, “to ensure the credit remains commensurate with the rising cost of food.”
The bill checked out with the House 40-27-3 on Feb. 10, and was received by the Senate on Feb. 11.
Senate
• Taking aim at protecting Idahoans’ Second Amendment rights is Senate Bill 1262 by the State Affairs Committee, known as the “State Disaster Preparedness Act.”
“This legislation enhances the protections for firearms, ammunition, and components during a declared disaster emergency,” its statement reads. “It establishes that those involved in firearm related commerce and business are essential businesses and services. It provides that the procedures for concealed weapon licenses under Title 18, Chapter 33 cannot be circumvented, and that firearms used in otherwise lawful conduct may not be seized pursuant to a disaster emergency declaration.”
Introduced Feb. 2, it received Senate approval 30-5-0 on Feb. 10 and has been received by the House.
• The Education Committee introduced Senate Bill 1255 on Feb. 2, to help parents with paying for certain eligible education needs for their children by establishing the Empowering Parents Grant Program.
“$1,000 per student or a maximum of $3,000 per family will be available for public and non-public students to address learning loss and provide support for our most at-risk students by providing resources in addition to what is available during the school day,” according to its statement. “Grants are available first to families whose Adjusted Gross Income is at or below $60,000 per year, then to families earning up to $75,000 and then to everyone else for as long as the funding lasts.”
A digital platform would be used to allow parents to spend grant monies on behalf of their child. The program would utilize $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The Senate passed it 34-1-0 on Feb. 10, and it has been received by the House for a first reading as of Feb. 11.
Following are examples of bills introduced in week five.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 607 could be the Idaho Lottery’s ticket to continued participation in the multi-state Powerball game, if passed by the Legislature.
“The Idaho Lottery is a member of the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL). MUSL has an agreement to participate in the multi-state game, Powerball,” its statement notes. “Idaho Code authorizes the Idaho Lottery to participate in these games with states, territories, and districts of the United States and Canada. The MUSL Powerball Game Group intends to license the game to states in Australia and in the United Kingdom in 2022. This legislation amends Idaho law to allow for Idaho’s continued participation in Powerball.”
Idaho Code 67-7408 would be amended to allow the Idaho Lottery Commission to enter into agreements with the governments of Australia and the United Kingdom to operate and promote joint lottery games. Presently, the Lottery may only participate in games played exclusively in the U.S. and Canada.
The State Affairs Committee introduced the bill on Feb. 14.
• Short-term rental owners may benefit from House Bill 630, which according to its statement aims to clarify rules surrounding the collection of sales, travel and convention, and local-option taxes on such rentals. Revenue and Taxation introduced the bill on Feb. 14
Senate
• School boards across the state may be watching Senate Bill 1302, as it could affect their ability to fill budget gaps with supplemental levies.
“On and after January 1, 2022, every public school district shall be capped as to its budget stabilization levy or supplemental maintenance and operation levy authority at the amount of its existing levy, if any, in effect on January 1, 2022, less any amount the school district receives from the tax and levy reduction fund established in section 57-810, Idaho Code,” its bill text reads, in part.
Introduced Feb. 11 by the Local Government and Taxation Committee, it was reported printed as of Feb. 14.
• Senate Bill 1309 seeks to revise the prohibitions, penalties and probable causes of action in the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act.
“This legislation amends the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act to include a private enforcement mechanism allowing civil lawsuits against medical professionals who perform unlawful abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected,” its statement reads. “Although life begins at conception, a detectable heartbeat is a key indicator of the existence of life.”
Introduced by State Affairs on Feb. 11, it was reported printed as of Feb. 14.
