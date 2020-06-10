By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
FRUITLAND - Even as other schools in the area have wrapped up their graduation parades and modified their ceremonies in light of novel coronavirus COVID-19, Fruitland High School remains the lone holdout for a traditional ceremony. With stage four of Gov. Brad Little’s stages of reopening expected to proceed on June 13, the Fruitland School District is preparing to hold its Class of 2020 commencement ceremony on June 15 on the high school football field.
In an email on June 4, Principal Marci Haro sung the praises of her 104 graduates, among which are 17 valedictorians and one salutatorian.
“This class is amazing! They have worked very hard during their high school career,” said Haro. “This class is extremely energetic and there [isn’t] anything they cannot do!”
Haro said planning for this year’s ceremony has involved many more moving parts than her staff are used to.
“We are building the plane in the air. It has not been difficult, just different. As the Governor moves the state into each new stage we are trying to figure out what is best for students and our community and trying to keep everyone safe and healthy!”
Haro notes that the community seems to be largely undeterred by the change of venue; Fruitland has previously been holding commencement ceremonies at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa every year since 2009.
“Fruitland is an amazing, supportive community. Everyone is excited that we are going to have a ceremony, no matter where it is,” she says. “Our parents are working hard to decorate and have an amazing experience for our families and graduates.”
As the class of 2020 takes to the world, Haro reminds them that while staying isolated worked for the pandemic, it doesn’t necessarily work for life in general.
“The advice I would give young people is: Take classes that they normally would not want to try, talk to everyone, make friends, join sports, be involved in your school and community, work hard, be present, ask questions, and truly enjoy each moment and day of your life!”
On its website, the district has detailed the protocols in place for the ceremony;
Graduates are asked to invite only members of their close family. Also, those who are at risk for, have been exposed to or show symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay away.
The bleachers will not be used during the ceremony; Instead, families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to sit in family groups around the track. Families are also reminded not to bring noise makers.
Following commencement is a senior slide show event at the Parma Motor-Vu drive-in theater at 9:30 p.m., with each student allowed to bring only two vehicles of friends and family.
