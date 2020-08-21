FRUITLAND — The Fruitland School District announced in a bulletin retrieved Aug. 18 that students will return to school in-person, starting in the ‘yellow’ level of its leveled operation plan. All of Payette County has been in the ‘red’ health alert level since mid-August, according to Southwest District Health’s alert status, with red being the highest level and indicating significant community spread.
Under the district’s ‘yellow’ level plan, schools will operate under the following restrictions.
• Students will be divided into two attendance groups, based on the first letter of their last name “and upon leveling of class sizes in order to social distance,” wrote Superintendent Lyle Bayley in an email on Aug. 19. Group ‘A’ will attend classes on-campus Mondays and Thursdays, group ‘B’ will attend Tuesdays and Fridays, with no students on campus on Wednesdays.
• During their respective off-campus days, all students will attend classes through distance learning.
• Masks will be required in all instances where social distancing is not possible, including on school buses
• Special education services will be available online and in person
• No outside visitors will be allowed on campuses
• Extracurricular activities will be limited per Snake River Valley League, Southern Idaho Conference and Idaho High School Athletic Association guidelines
• Outside groups are not permitted to use District facilities.
“Class schedules are not modified since the A/B schedule will allow social distancing,” added Bayley.
The Fruitland School Board voted at its Aug. 10 regular meeting to delay the opening of school by one week to allow for the possibility of operating at its ‘green’ or ‘yellow’ level. The first day of classes will be Aug. 26 for 9th grade students and will be a half-day, Aug. 27 for students in group ‘A’ in grades 5-12, Aug. 31 for elementary students in group ‘A’.
