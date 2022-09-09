PAYETTE — Once technicians with Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins on the Go clinics finish polishing the Grizzlies’ teeth in Fruitland the week of Sept. 13, they’re headed to McCain Middle School in Payette to seal in the smiles of seventh and eighth grade Pirates. This year marks the first time this clinic has been offered to Payette students since 2018.
“Before COVID, we would go to each school on our list every other year,” wrote Angie Powers, community outreach program coordinator for Delta, in a Wednesday email. “So we were at McCain Middle the end of 2018 and would have been back in 2020, but COVID [happened].”
According to Powers, the clinic is offered specifically to middle school students because of the average timing of dental development in children.
“Generally we focus on first, second, seventh, and eighth graders because they usually have newly erupted permanent molars. Sealants should be placed as soon as teeth come in, before decay or cavities form.”
A three-person team will administer the clinic to students up to four days per week for the duration of the offering. Sealants will be placed by a registered dental hygienist with the help of a dental assistant.
“A Clinic Coordinator will ensure that children get to and from the clinic, provide dental education, and will be available to the school to help address any issues that may arise.”
And what if a young Pirate has a gold tooth, or amalgam fillings?
“Sealants will be placed on students’ permanent molars. The hygienist will also inspect and make any needed repairs to existing sealants,” wrote Powers. “Some children may not receive sealants if their molar is not erupted, or if decay is suspected. All children with proper parent approval will receive a fluoride varnish treatment.”
For more information, phone McCain at (208) 642-4122.
