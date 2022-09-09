Purchase Access

PAYETTE — Once technicians with Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins on the Go clinics finish polishing the Grizzlies’ teeth in Fruitland the week of Sept. 13, they’re headed to McCain Middle School in Payette to seal in the smiles of seventh and eighth grade Pirates. This year marks the first time this clinic has been offered to Payette students since 2018.

“Before COVID, we would go to each school on our list every other year,” wrote Angie Powers, community outreach program coordinator for Delta, in a Wednesday email. “So we were at McCain Middle the end of 2018 and would have been back in 2020, but COVID [happened].”



