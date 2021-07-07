FRUITLAND — At the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on June 28, Councilor Stuart Grimes was appointed as an alternative board representative on the Idaho Independent Intergovernmental Authority Trust board. The appointment was made by Mayor Brian Howell.

In an email dated June 29, the move comes as city officials prepare for Rick Watkins to gradually step back as City Administrator.

“I will still be here in a part-time capacity for at least another year. So the Council asked me to remain as the primary representative of the city of Fruitland on the [Trust] Board,” wrote Watkins in an email Wednesday morning. “Stuart will be the alternate and will attend meetings and functions with me to help him learn the ins and outs of the organization.”

Grimes did not respond to requests for comment before press time.

Councilor Jeff Carpenter moved to approve Grimes’ appointment, seconded by Councilor Ed Pierson. The vote to approve was unanimous, 4-0.

