Seven local schools will serve up fresh fruits and vegetables to their students this year at no additional cost. This news was announced Thursday by Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, with funds coming from state-administered grants received from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Students in Canyon, Payette and Washington county schools are among 118 schools to benefit from the grants statewide.
Following are the grant amounts awarded to local schools through the program, according to a news release from the Idaho State Department of Education.
• Fruitland School District: Fruitland Elementary School — $55,800;
• Parma School District: Maxine Johnson Elementary — $28,800;
• Parma School District: West Wing — $14,600;
• Payette School District: Payette Primary School — $41,500;
• Payette School District: Westside Elementary School — $20,400;
• Weiser School District: Park Intermediate School — $19,800; and
• Weiser School District: Pioneer Primary School — $30,400
The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is a way to expand Idaho students’ knowledge of and access to a variety of fresh, healthy foods, according to the release. Schools are reimbursed for providing the fruit and vegetables to all students, free of charge, during the school day.
Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority. This is intended to ensure that the program benefits children who may have fewer chances to integrate fresh fruits and vegetables into their everyday diets, according to the release.
Schools were awarded grants through a competitive application process. The grant period runs from July 1, 2022 though June 30, 2023, and all grants are contingent upon USDA funds availability.
