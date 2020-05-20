Grads ready to debark

PAYETTE - As the Payette High School Class of 2020 prepares to debark the Pirate ship and find their lives’ “land legs,” the Payette School District has announced how their Main Street graduation parade will commence on May 21. The parade is the culmination of the District’s efforts to comply with Gov. Brad Little’s social distancing orders in light of novel coronavirus COVID-19:
• The parade will run north to south, with parents and community members starting the route at the onion sheds.
• Graduates are asked arrive by 6:45 p.m. and park off of Main Street, where they can stand on either side of the street and by whomever they choose as long as they respect social distancing.
• A drone will record the parade, with video to be posted to the Payette High Facebook page within several days. Payette High teachers and staff will lead the parade and share warm wishes with graduates, as parents and community members follow.
• At the end of the parade, Officer (no first name listed) Coen will drive through to signal the end of the parade, then Class President Alan Alva will step out to meet him and signal graduates to toss their caps in celebration.
