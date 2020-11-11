BOISE – The Governor’s Salmon Workgroup will meet remotely via Zoom on November 12, 2020.
The agenda and public call-in number to participate, along with additional information about the Workgroup, are available on the Governor’s Office of Species Conservation (OSC) website:
Public comment for this meeting is scheduled for 4:30-5:30 p.m. MST. The Workgroup continually
accepts written comments; all written comments are distributed to the Workgroup.
On Nov. 12, the Workgroup will discuss draft policy recommendations and the draft report. The meeting will include time for Workgroup conversation and deliberations.
The upcoming Workgroup Zoom meeting be the fourteenth in the series. The Workgroup will hold additional meetings in 2020. You may check OSC’s website for future information about past Workgroup meetings, as well as resources and future updates.
An additional Zoom meeting is planned for Dec. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.