BOISE – The Governor’s Salmon Workgroup will meet remotely via Zoom on December 15, 2020.

The agenda and public call-in number to participate, along with additional information about the

Workgroup, are available on the Governor’s Office of Species Conservation (OSC) website:

https://species.idaho.gov/governors-salmon-workgroup/

Final public comment took place during the December 2 meeting. The Workgroup will accept all written comments through December 14; all written comments are distributed to the Workgroup.

On December 15, the Workgroup will share a summary with Governor Little and work on the final report. Time will be included for Workgroup member reflections.

The upcoming Workgroup Zoom meeting be the sixteenth and final in the series. Check OSC’s website for future information about past Workgroup meetings, as well as resources and future updates.

Tags

Load comments