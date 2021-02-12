BOISE — The Idaho Governor’s Cup Academic Scholarship deadline has been extended to March 1.
The scholarship is for high school seniors with at least a 2.8 grade point average and who have participated in activities at school or in their community.
The Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship provides approximately 25 awards (depending on available funds) to Idaho high school, or home school seniors who plan to attend an Idaho college or university.
The $3,000 annual scholarships are awarded to students pursuing academic majors and are renewable up to four years.
There is also an Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship for students who pursue a career technical field. High school seniors or first-year students enrolled in a post-secondary career-technical program can apply and if awarded, the scholarship can be renewed for up to three years.
The deadline for the Governor’s Cup Scholarship is April 15.
More information about the Governor’s Cup Scholarship including how to apply can be found on the State Board of Education website:
