BOISE — Gov. Brad Little joined the governors of Montana and North Dakota and two premiers of Canadian provinces in urging President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “restore normal movement” and securely open the United States-Canada border immediately.
Business, shopping, and tourism between the two countries remain slowed because of national policies related to the pandemic.
As leaders of states and provinces forming the border between the United States and Canada, Little, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Premier Jason Kenney of the Province of Alberta, and Premier Scott Moe of the Province of Saskatchewan sent a letter last week to Biden and Trudeau.
“The time has come to allow our citizens to move safely and securely across our shared border,” Little and the other leaders said in the letter. “For the well-being and future prosperity of both our nations, we must embrace personal responsibility by providing vaccinations to citizens seeking the vaccine, reduce mitigations that cause economic harm and encourage travel for commerce and tourism.”
Little and the leaders noted the strong trade relationship and alliance between the two countries. Goods and services traded with Canada totaled $718 billion in 2019.
