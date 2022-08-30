Purchase Access

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will host an event at the Idaho Capitol front steps to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day. The event will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. 

Gov. Brad Little will kick things off with a proclamation signing ceremony and remarks about the overdose epidemic in Idaho.



