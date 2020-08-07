BOISE — Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday he will call the Idaho Legislature into a special legislative session the week of Aug. 24.
The governor, legislative leadership, and members of the House and Senate will continue discussions about the specific topics that will be addressed during the special session, which could include the November General Election and liability reform during emergencies.
It is anticipated Little will issue a proclamation the week of Aug. 17 detailing the exact issues to be considered during the special session. His office will announce the release of the proclamation when it is available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.