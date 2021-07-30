LEWISTON — The Snake River Complex fires have burned almost 109,000 acres of timber, but the complex is 85% contained. Gov. Brad Little flew over the Snake River Complex to see the damage, as well as the work of wildland firefighters who helped prevent fires from burning homes. So far, no homes have been damaged in the complex.
The Snake River Complex comprises three wildfires started by lightning and discovered July 7 on the Idaho Department of Lands Craig Mountain Forest Protective District. These fires are in steep terrain and approximately 20-miles south of Lewiston, just past the Waha area in the Craig Mountains.
“Flying over and seeing the houses, the size of the fire, it’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone who has been part of the firefighting effort,” said Little. “Idaho has more than 200,000 acres burned this wildfire season, and the Snake River Complex makes up more than half of those acres. On behalf of the State of Idaho we thank these men and women for their tremendous efforts during this extraordinary fire season.”
While there is good news to report on the containment thus far of the Snake River Complex, there is still extreme fire risk in Idaho and there is concern of firefighter fatigue with an early fire season in Idaho and unusually dry fuels.
“Your favorite hunting, camping, or fishing spot could be at risk if we have another big outbreak of fires,” Little said. “I know that this time of year people want to be outdoors, but please think of the potential consequences of unwanted human-caused fires. Fires can endanger the lives of firefighters and endanger communities.”
“Idaho Department of Lands fire crews, along with our partners, have done tremendous work. But we are still early in the fire season,” said Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller. “Please use extreme caution outdoors and avoid anything that could spark a fire. Our crews, our state, we need your support to avoid unwanted human-caused fires during this extraordinary fire season.”
The latest fire information can be found on the IDL Fire News Feed at https://www.idl.idaho.gov/fire-management/fire-news-feed/. There are Stage II fire restrictions in place.
Visit the website IDL Fire Restriction Finder at https://www.idl.idaho.gov/fire-management/fire-restrictions-finder/ for current information.
