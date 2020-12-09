BOISE — November was the best month yet for state revenue figures in the new fiscal year, according to the Office of Gov. Brad Little in a news release issued on Monday, Dec. 7. However, Little said Idahoans must choose to do a better job to slow the spread of COVID-19 if the state is going to continue its economic rebound during the pandemic.
“Idaho’s economy is open and strengthening, and we are poised to achieve the largest budget surplus in Idaho history,” said Little. “However, our plan to achieve tax cuts and long-lasting needed investments is threatened if our hospitals are maxed out and our workforce is sick. Health and the economy are intertwined. Idahoans must choose to do a better job of wearing masks and avoiding gatherings with people outside their households if we are going to continue this trend.”
The Idaho Division of Financial Management posted its November revenue report Monday. It is available at https://dfm.idaho.gov/publications/eab/gfrr/gfrr2021/gfrr_dec2020.pdf.
While other states face budget cuts of 20-40% or more, Idaho’s November revenue figures came in 16.5% or $44.5 million ahead of forecast, its strongest month since July according to the release. Year to date, state revenues are ahead of forecast by 10.6%, or $168.3 million.
Little said he will put forth a package in January for legislative approval that provides tax cuts and makes one-time investments in transportation, education, water projects, and more.
“COVID-19 is deadlier and more dangerous than the flu, period,” added Little. “More COVID-19 transmission results in more COVID-19 hospitalizations and fewer available healthcare workers to care for the patients. The result is diminished healthcare access for all of us, whether we have COVID or not. We all have a choice – practice safe measures consistently to protect yourself and others, keep our economy open and our workforce healthy, and keep our kids in school.”
