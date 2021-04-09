BOISE — Governor Brad Little has signed a proclamation establishing April as “Financial Literacy Month” in Idaho. Governor Little sends an important reminder to all Idahoans:
“As the financial marketplace grows more complex, Idahoans must be prepared to make the well-informed decisions that best meet their needs.” Director Patti Perkins added, “Financial literacy is a skill that requires lifelong learning. The Department of Finance is proud to be a trusted resource of a range of financial literacy topics for consumers during every stage of life.”
The Idaho Department of Finance, the Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition, the Idaho Military Financial Alliance, and Idaho Public Libraries have joined together to sponsor “Financial Literacy Month” in April. The Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition (IFLC) (www.idahoflc.org), a partnership of private- and public-sector financial educators, is an affiliate of the Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy.
The Department and the IFLC are pleased to take part in Financial Literacy Month to draw attention to the importance of financial education for all. A proclamation ceremony with Little and members of the Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition is planned for April 8 at the Idaho State Capitol.
The ceremony will kick off Financial Literacy Month and include a presentation of awards to students who have won in selected categories of the Piggy Bank Beauty Contest. The “Piggy Bank Beauty Contest,” organized annually by the IFLC, is a contest for Idaho students in 3rd through 6th grades.
Students create and/or decorate a piggy bank using virtually any materials and their own ingenuity. Each of this year’s winners will receive a $75 scholarship to start their very own Idaho College Savings account, provided by IDeal.
As a state-sponsored college savings program, IDeal’s mission is to help Idaho families create more opportunities for their children by preparing early for the costs of higher education. Contest winners, their parents and teachers are invited to the annual Financial Literacy Month proclamation celebration at the Governor’s office.
Financial Literacy Month “Tip of the Week” press releases will be issued by the Department each week during April, focusing on timely financial topics.
The Department also supports financial literacy throughout the year:
• Along with a variety of non-profit entities and government agencies, the Department, as a member of the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance, is committed to continuing its work in spreading scam and fraud awareness. The Alliance is currently considering the best avenue to resume outreach events in 2021. Visit www.idscamjamalliance.org for updates and announcements pertaining to this year’s Scam Jam events.
• The Department participates in the ongoing Bank On Treasure Valley, a non-profit program designed to help un-banked and under-banked individuals obtain low-cost, starter checking and savings accounts along with free financial education from participating financial institutions.
• The Department is a proud sponsor of the Smart Women Smart Money Conference. The
conference was conducted virtually Feb. 19 drawing just over 700 attendees.
• The Department’s website resources contain financial literacy topics, which include “Fraud Prevention Tips,” “Mortgage Loans,” “Research Your Broker,” “Information for Service
Members,” and more. The website can be found at www.finance.idaho.gov; click through to Consumer/Financial Literacy.
• The Department posts periodic consumer alerts, enforcement updates, and scheduled outreach events on its social media channels including on Twitter at @IdahoFinance, and on Facebook at
@IdahoDOF.
• Finally, the Department offers free financial education presentations to Idahoans at high schools, senior citizen centers, universities, and community groups. To schedule a presentation, orfor more information on any of the above events, call Celia Kinney or Nancy Ax of the Department of Finance at (208) 332-8000 or toll-free within Idaho at 1-888-346-3378.
All presentations are free and are scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
