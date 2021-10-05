BOISE – Gov. Brad Little will join nine other governors for a visit to the United States-Mexico border in Texas Wednesday to witness firsthand the crisis playing out, reveal their proposed solutions, and once again call on President Joe Biden to act to secure the border immediately.
Little plans to take a boat tour of the Rio Grande River, which forms part of the border between the two countries, with Texas Department of Public Safety agents.
Governors in attendance in Texas Wednesday include:
• Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
• Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey
• Idaho Gov. Brad Little
• Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
• Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon
• Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
• Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
• Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
• Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
• Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt
Little and 25 other governors recently requested a meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., to work together on solutions to the national security and public health crisis created by the unenforced border with Mexico. The president did not agree to meet with the governors.
As Little pointed out in a FOX & Friends news story last week, Idaho is experiencing a surge in drug overdoses due to the abundance of cheap supplies of meth and fentanyl, almost all of which comes across the loose border with Mexico.
Little sent a specialized team of Idaho State Police troopers to the border this summer to assist with intelligence gathering and investigative work related to drug interdiction at the border. The troopers completed their weeks-long mission, serving both as a force multiplier for local efforts at a time when it’s needed along the border and, importantly, to bring back to Idaho the experience of seeing and learning up-to-the-minute enforcement techniques.
Little’s office will send out detailed information Thursday on his trip to the border along with the solutions proposed by the nation’s governors to address the crisis.
