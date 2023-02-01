BOISE – According to a Tuesday news release, Gov. Brad Little is leading 24 other Republican governors in opposing the Biden Administration’s Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule and called on President Joe Biden to delay implementation of the rule until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling in Sackett v. EPA, a case involving an Idaho couple.

“Biden’s overreaching WOTUS rule threatens rural communities across Idaho and America, creating uncertainty for farmers, ranchers, property owners, and everyday citizens at a time when they’re already hurting from record inflation,” said Little. “I’m proud to lead our nation’s Governors in calling on President Biden to abandon this attempt to subject rural America – the backbone of our nation – to more onerous federal regulation.”



