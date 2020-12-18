BOISE – Gov. Brad Little issued a proclamation today naming December Health Care Worker Appreciation Month in Idaho.
“I ask all Idahoans to share their gratitude for health care heroes in Idaho,” Little said. “We can show our gratitude by minimizing transmissible moments this holiday season. Wear a mask, avoid gatherings with people outside your household, continue to keep safe physical distance, and wash your hands regularly. As individuals, we must choose to do all we can to combat COVID-19 in order to relieve pressure on Idaho’s health care workers.”
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho’s health care workers have exemplified what it means to be heroic. Workers at Idaho’s hospital and long-term care facilities put the safety and wellbeing of the patients and residents in their charge ahead of their own health. Staff are also trying to meet social and emotional needs of patients because many families are still unable to visit their loved ones.
Idahoans are encouraged to reach out to their local health care facility and ask how they can help during the crisis. Interested applicants can apply at https://idaho.carefortheaging.org/. The Idaho Health Care Association will then match you to a facility in need.
