BOISE – Gov. Brad Little announced today the appointment of the Honorable Lamont Berecz to the First Judicial District.
“Idaho’s justice system is made stronger with the appointment of capable and compassionate judges such as Judge Berecz who have a strong understanding of and respect for the Constitution,” Little said. “The First Judicial District will be well served with his appointment.”
Berecz received his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. He has served as a magistrate judge for 12 years, the last eight in Valley County. Berecz was appointed to serve as an adjunct member of the Idaho Judicial Council in December 2018.
“I am honored by Governor Little’s appointment,” Berecz said. “I look forward to continuing my public service as a judge and will strive to uphold the law, maintain justice, and serve my community.”
The new judicial position in the First Judicial District was authorized by the Idaho Legislature during the 2020 legislative session and assigned to Bonner County. The First Judicial District is made up of Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, and Shoshone Counties.
