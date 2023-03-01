PAYETTE — After presenting the county’s audited financial statements to the Payette County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting on Feb. 21, Kurt Folke from Quest CPAs of Payette followed these with the county Gopher Control District and Abatement Districts’ statements during the meeting. In the county’s audit, his team noted one adverse opinion about the statements.
“In our opinion … the financial statements referred to above do not present fairly the financial position of one of the County’s legally separate component units, the Payette County Ambulance District, as of Sept. 30, or the changes in financial position thereof for the year then ended in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America,” the county audit reads.
As noted by Folke, the Payette County Ambulance District’s financial statements are represented separate from the county’s finances, as the county has their services contracted through the City of Fruitland. This was the one adverse opinion Folke presented, noting it’s a “discretely presented component unit.”
“Because it contracts directly with [the city of Fruitland], there’s not really any transactions that occur in between,” said Folke. “It’s all performed through the city of Fruitland. The city … takes that money and puts it in what they call their Paramedics Fund.”
Folke noted that previous commissioners already designated the paramedics district to be audited through the city of Fruitland as part of this arrangement.
In his reports, he said there were no findings which would warrant discussion.
Following are examples of data from each department’s statements.
Gopher Control District
Governmental activities
• Total assets and deferred outflows of resources: $287,686
• Total liabilities and deferred inflows: $36,820
• Net position: $287,686
Statement of activities
• Expenses: $133,369
• Charges for services: $20,755
• Operating grants and contributions: $0
• Capital grants and contributions: $0
• Governmental activities: -$112,614
• General revenues (including taxes, interest and pension expenses): $134,817
• Net position - beginning: $228,663
• Net position - ending: $250,866
General Fund
• Total assets: $254,682
• Total deferred inflows: $3,621
• Total fund balances: $251,061
Abatement District
Governmental activities
• Total assets: $690,329
• Total liabilities and net position: $690,329
Revenues and expenses
• Expenses: $402,853
• Charges for services: $0
• Grants and contributions: $0
• General revenues: $425,847
• Net position, beginning: $634,405
• Net position, ending: $657,399
For more information about the county's audits, phone the Payette County Clerk's Office at (208) 642-6000.
