PAYETTE — After presenting the county’s audited financial statements to the Payette County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting on Feb. 21, Kurt Folke from Quest CPAs of Payette followed these with the county Gopher Control District and Abatement Districts’ statements during the meeting. In the county’s audit, his team noted one adverse opinion about the statements.

“In our opinion … the financial statements referred to above do not present fairly the financial position of one of the County’s legally separate component units, the Payette County Ambulance District, as of Sept. 30, or the changes in financial position thereof for the year then ended in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America,” the county audit reads.



