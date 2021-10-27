PAYETTE — While statewide COVID-19 case counts are showing signs of decline, Payette County’s case counts are giving the Office of Emergency Management cause for concern. According to Payette County Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez, data indicated a spike in cases in the past week.
“When I first looked at that graph … this morning, I though, ‘Hey, we’re successfully in the downward trend!’ However, if you look at the case change from last week, it’s significantly higher than it has been,” said Gonzalez to the Payette County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting Monday. “Over 150 new cases in Payette County alone. So we’re just hoping that that’s a spike, and things continue the downward trend.”
Following are examples of the latest data for Payette County, as obtained by the newspaper Monday.
• Payette County has 3,035 confirmed cases, according to Southwest District Health. There has been one new death, bringing the county’s death toll to 58.
• The county’s test positivity rate was 21.69%, down from 26.42% the week prior. However, its daily incidence rate went up, from 7.9 per 10,000 people the prior week to 8.8 as of Monday’s report.
• The Payette County Jail presently has no inmates isolated or quarantined, as of Monday.
• Within long-term care facilities in the past week, no new cases were reported at Payette Healthcare of Cascadia (39 total, 4 deaths). However, Edgewood Spring Creek in Fruitland reported two new cases (37 total, 4 deaths).
• Saint Alphonsus Health System reported 95 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Monday, while St. Luke’s Health System reported 125. These cases represent up to 23% of all patients hospitalized in the two health systems, down from 27% as reported by the newspaper last week.
• Crisis standards of care remain in place statewide, and hospitals continue to operate on a contingency status.
• With the Centers for Disease Control - Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice’s approval of Moderna and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots last Friday, Emergency Management is working with officials at The Prescription Pad in Fruitland to roll out booster shots. Per committee guidance, the vaccines are now interchangeable.
According to Gonzalez, those immunized prior to May are now eligible for a booster shot. He said many older residents have been “chomping at the bit” to find out when they can get their boosters.
“Last time our problem was supply, now the problem is demand,” said Gonzalez.
As far as the statewide picture, Gonzalez cited hospital data as it showed signs of improvement.
“There is a pretty common picture of a slow trend across the board in the state of Idaho,” Gonzalez noted. “If you looked at the hospital capacity … You could see in both of them their COVID cases are both trending downward, and they have been for several days now, which is a really good sign. Their hospital capacities stayed fairly high, at least the COVID impact is going significantly down.”
Also during this meeting, the commissioners signed off on a 2021 Emergency Management Performance Grant received by the county. The grant, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency website, is designed to give local governments the resources to implement the National Preparedness System, “and works toward the National Preparedness Goal of a secure and resilient nation.”
“That grant is a 50-50 cost share” to help reimburse the county for wages and related expenses, said Gonzalez.
Commissioner Marc Shigeta moved to approve receipt of the grant, seconded by Commissioner Georgia Hanigan. The motion carried 3-0.
Idaho remains in stage four of Gov. Brad Little’s “Stay Healthy” order.
