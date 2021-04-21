PAYETTE — While COVID-19 case counts in Payette County remain low and relatively stable, the local demand for COVID-19 vaccines is slowing down. This is according to Payette County Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez in his report to the Payette County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting Monday.
Following are excerpts from Gonzalez’ report.
In Payette County, Gonzalez reported a total of 2,494 total cases, with a higher count among women than men: 1,299 - 1,145. Southwest District Health confirmed 1,982 of these as of Tuesday. There have been 36 related deaths countywide.
Gonzalez also added data on deaths with preexisting conditions to his report; He reported the highest concentration of deaths with such conditions were among those age 80 or older, 7-5, and the youngest death, in the age 40-49 bracket, did not have preexisting conditions. He also reported a test positivity rate of 2.95% and a daily incidence rate of 1.07 per 10,000 people.
Gonzalez noted in his report that long-term care facility Edgewood Spring Creek in Fruitland was holding at 31 confirmed cases and 4 deaths. He also noted no new cases were reported in schools anywhere in the county last week.
However, despite the availability of vaccines expanded to all individuals 16 and older in Idaho, Gonzalez said the county’s vaccination clinics are starting to have trouble filling available appointments. At the county’s April 7 clinic, just 429 of the available 500 appointments were filled.
“When you look at the 60 and older population compared to census data, it’s about 60% of the 60 and older group have been vaccinated,” said Gonzalez, citing data from the U.S. Census Bureau website. “When you look at the 20 to 60 age group, it’s about 13.7%.”
Gonzalez noted that as some individuals canceled appointments, this opened availability to several walk-in patients to get vaccinated. He said there are no plans for additional vaccination events at this time, as the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been filling local demand for vaccination with clinics in Ontario working in tandem with the Oregon Health Authority and the Malheur County Health Department.
Even as vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna come into the county in quantities of up to 900 doses weekly, Gonzalez reported that every vaccine provider in the county has seen demand dwindle.
“I’ve actually asked for a slow-down, because they haven’t been able to utilize all their vaccine,” he said.
Idaho remains in stage three of Gov. Brad Little’s Stay Healthy Order as of Feb. 2.
