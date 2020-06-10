Council mulls updates to water, wastewater master plans
By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE - As the City of Payette anticipates future growth, the Water Department is working to prepare its infrastructure to meet those needs.
As the department has updated its 2020 water and wastewater master plans, a report was prepared for the Payette City Council to review at its June 1 meeting.
Fresh water
According to the report, Payette’s existing water system has adequate water storage to meet the city’s needs through the year 2040, with all three of the city’s reservoirs currently in use. The concern now is bolstering the city’s fire protection supply.
In the report, the Department cited an improvement previously made to fire flow at Westside Elementary School, previously 1,400 gallons per minute, improved through the installation of new lines between North Fifth and North Sixth Avenues. Today, the hydrants at the site have a combined 3,705 gallons per minute capacity. The Department has a target of 4,000 gallons per minute here.
One example presently on the Department’s radar is the available fire flow to Lynn Josephson produce, which now is 2,000 gallons per minute. The department stated this should be 4,000 gallons per minute because of the size of the facility. The 2002 water master plan identified a way to meet this target, by installing an 8-inch line along Fifth Avenue N. between North Ninth and North Eleventh Streets.
The department also aims to improve efficiency in the fire flow system and reduce needed maintenance. Examples of work city engineers Doug Argo and Mike Davis recommended to the Council in this meeting included replacing dead-end lines with larger, looped lines, as well as numerous 8-inch lines throughout the city, particularly in the downtown core area of Payette. Available maps indicated to the department that there approximately 12,565 lineal feet of waterlines that are 4 inches in diameter or narrower, which they recommend completely replacing with 8-inch lines within the next 20 years.
In addition, Argo and Davis recommended the city develop an annual program to progressively replace these and other lines as they are reaching the end of their service lives and are too small to meet current needs, Argo and Davis said in their report. They advised that a replacement fund be created to meet future needs, with $180,000 per year being made available to swap out waterlines and $15,000 per year to swap out aging fire hydrants.
The department recommended creating a new 500,000 gallon reservoir be built to replace the 20th Street reservoir, as the existing one was built in the 1920s and is at “high risk” of being taken offline due to failure. Otherwise the city anticipates their present capacity to be sufficient to supply up to 13,600 people, which is projected to occur by the year 2100. Future needs projections call for another 1.2 million gallon reservoir to be built by 2050 at the same elevation as the Clay Peak Reservoir, estimated to cost $3.7 million in 2020 dollars, with future options for bringing new wells online by 2091 projected as costing between $818,000 and $1.2 million.
Waste water
Argo and Davis reported to the Council that the existing wastewater collection system has leaks and is contributing too much infiltration and inflow into the Wastewater Treatment Plant, especially from older section of the sewer collection system. They noted that the plant has several bits which are at the end of their usable lives or are needing replacement in order to keep operations flowing or possibly bring running costs down.
Following are examples among Argo and Davis’ recommendations:
• Replacement of the Seventh Avenue lift station, which is almost 65 years old and is the oldest of four such stations in the city
• Rehabilitation of manholes, be it through coating their interiors with Zypex for as little as $40 each, pressure grouting manhole leaks for possibly $700 each, or identifying ones in need of replacement for between $5,900 and $8,300, depending on depth.
• Prioritization of collection systems segments for upgrades based on their condition. The city has up to 98% of their system monitored via closed circuit television, and has upgraded up to a third of the system upgraded to PVC pipe.
Argo and Davis urged the city to keep budgeting for annual spot repair and replacement in areas of the system that contribute to the highest amount of infiltration, tackling other areas as resources allow. Estimates for rehabilitating the system place costs at approximately $5.19 million.
As these were not an action items, no official action was taken by the Council during the meeting.
