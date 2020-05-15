FRUITLAND - The Baby Bank at Fruitland Church of the Brethren will be open on Monday, May 18, with some stipulations. Lorraine Hunsucker, a volunteer at the Baby Bank, asks the public to call ahead to schedule a time to visit, by calling (208) 452-3356, (208) 452-5920 or (541) 216-1119.
While people who don’t call ahead will still be served as safety permits, Hunsucker said those individuals may experience a wait time.
“We have a plan in place to help people but emphasize that we are going to be limiting the number of people in the building at one time and will seek to provide a safe environment at all times,” said Hunsucker. “If at all possible, we are asking that they not bring their children.”
In the event parents must bring their children, Hunsucker said a safe area has been set aside for them to wait as their parents shop.
