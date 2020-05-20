FRUITLAND - Those in need of clothing and other supplies for their little ones can still turn to one monthly resource in the area. The Baby Bank at Fruitland Church of the Brethren will continue to be open every third Monday, with some stipulations. Lorraine Hunsucker, a volunteer at the Baby Bank, asks the public to call ahead to schedule a time to visit.

While people who don’t call ahead will still be served as safety permits, Hunsucker said those individuals may experience a wait time.

“We have a plan in place to help people but emphasize that we are going to be limiting the number of people in the building at one time and will seek to provide a safe environment at all times,” said Hunsucker. “If at all possible, we are asking that they not bring their children.”

In the event parents must bring their children, Hunsucker said a safe area has been set aside for them to wait as their parents shop.

Tags

Load comments