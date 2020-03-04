ONTARIO - The grand opening of a new exhibit, Portraits of Courage, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 6 at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.

The exhibit illustrates the stories of the Japanese American soldiers who fought in America’s wars through the work of photographer Shane Sato, whose portraits of Japanese American WWII veterans are featured in his book, “The Go for Broke Spirit: Portraits of Courage,” and “The Go for Broke Spirit: Portraits of Legacy.”

The exhibit will be on display in the Harano Art Gallery through May 15.

