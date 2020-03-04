ONTARIO - The grand opening of a new exhibit, Portraits of Courage, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 6 at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.
The exhibit illustrates the stories of the Japanese American soldiers who fought in America’s wars through the work of photographer Shane Sato, whose portraits of Japanese American WWII veterans are featured in his book, “The Go for Broke Spirit: Portraits of Courage,” and “The Go for Broke Spirit: Portraits of Legacy.”
The exhibit will be on display in the Harano Art Gallery through May 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.