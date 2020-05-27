PAYETTE - With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 disrupting working lives here along with the rest of the world, the Payette Church of the Nazarene has continued to feed those in need and has caught the attention of a communications business ready and raring to give to them; An employee of the TCC store in Ontario nominated the Church for a grant from The Cellular Connection, a Verizon authorized retailer, through its TCC Gives organization.
The Church would receive a $2,000 TCC Gives Community Grant as announced on May 20.
Cooper Robinson, a public relations officer speaking for TCC Gives, explained how the nomination works in an email on May 21.
“TCC store employee Reggie Ramirez from the Ontario, OR store location nominated Payette Church [of the] Nazarene to receive a Community Grant from TCC Gives, a private foundation of TCC,” said Robinson. “TCC customers and employees can visit any TCC store nationwide to nominate nonprofit organizations to be selected on a quarterly-basis to receive grants up to $10,000. After nominated, nonprofit organizations are required to fill out a grant application, proving their status as a 501(c)(3) organization. TCC Gives selects organizations on a quarterly basis to whom they award grants based on a variety of factors including employee involvement and greatest need.”
However, as Robinson noted, the application process was waived for nonprofits with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and grants were created for 80 organizations which are helping their respective communities get through the pandemic.
“TCC Gives believes that, through the shared passions of TCC employees and customers, they can make local communities better,” added Robinson. “TCC Gives provides Community Grants to support individual passions around people, animals and the environment in the communities served by TCC.”
According to Robinson, the grants are funded through a percentage of profits from The Cellular Connection’s stores, as well as supplemental fundraising projects. Those proceeds are fed through to Community Grants through their private foundation, Round Room Gives, and the public charity, TCC Gives.
“TCC Gives, formerly the Moorehead Family Foundation, is spearheaded by Executive Director, Julie Moorehead,” added Robinson. “Since 2016, Moorehead has been the driving force behind TCC Gives donation 445 grants and nearly $2 million to local nonprofits in its mission to positively influence communities across the U.S.”
