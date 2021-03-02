BOISE — Girl Scouts of Silver Sage has been selling Girl Scout cookies for decades. For many customers, this is a can’t-miss sale that only lasts a short time — now through March 21 — and the one time a year they can get their hands on a box of Thin Mints or Samoas. COVID-19 may have made it more challenging for Girl Scouts to connect with customers, but that has not stopped people from donating a box to The Idaho Foodbank through the Cookies from the Heart program.
For the sixth consecutive year, Idaho dairy farm families are partnering with the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage to make that donation go one step further. For every box donated to the Cookies from the Heart program, Dairy West will donate $1, giving customers an opportunity to double the impact of their charitable contribution. A $5 purchase will provide a box of Girl Scout cookies and help The Idaho Foodbank purchase milk to help fight hunger in Idaho. Over the last five years, the program has helped The Idaho Foodbank provide 35,354 boxes of cookies and more than $33,000 worth of milk for families in Idaho facing hunger. And according to Girl Scouts of Silver Sage’s director of product programs, Clint Kofoed, donations are on the rise this year despite the pandemic.
“Our Girl Scouts are just getting started and customers have already donated more boxes than all of last year,” Kofoed said. “We’re thankful for the generosity of our community and know the donated cookies and milk will help so many families during this difficult time. We’re excited to see how many boxes will ultimately be donated.”
Dairy West CEO Karianne Fallow said the need to donate food — in particular fluid milk — has never been greater. “On average, people served by food banks receive the equivalent of less than 1 gallon of milk per person per year, yet the FDA suggests 68 gallons a year to meet daily nutrient recommendations,” she said. “The number of people who rely on food banks for nutritional assistance has soared during the pandemic to one in six Americans. And here at home, in one of the top agricultural-producing states in the country, more than 240,000 Idahoans — including more than 81,000 children — are considered food insecure.”
Fallow said milk and other dairy foods are a great choice for people struggling with hunger.
“Dollar for dollar, milk is one of the most nutrient-packed foods a family can have on the table,” she said. “One serving of milk provides eight grams of protein and nine essential nutrients, including three of the top nutrients commonly missing in the American diet.”
Girls Scouts will continue taking cookie orders throughout the sale, but from Feb. 26 through March 21 troops will be at local retailers with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place. Customers can get all their favorites and make a donation — just look for the cookies-and-milk decorated cookie box.
In addition to traditional sales, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage is also participating in the Digital Cookie Program, which allows girls to sell online. These customers will also be able to take advantage of this double-donation opportunity. Whether the box is purchased online or in person, customers can still donate to Cookies from the Heart.
All Girl Scout cookie purchases, donated or not, go to support the mission of Girl Scouts — to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. But Kofoed said Cookies from the Heart puts that mission into practice.
Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank, concurs.
“This generous campaign will provide milk to thousands of Idahoans who are in the most need,” she said. “It provides a nutritious staple for Idaho families who may otherwise have to go without. We are so thankful for the efforts to make this campaign happen once again. Giving to the Cookies from the Heart program is a great way to offer a little hope and a smile to people in your community.”
Visit GirlScouts-SSC.org for more information and to find where you can purchase a box through Cookies from the Heart.
