PAYETTE — Payette School District Superintendent Robin Gilbert kept things simple in her March report to the Board of Trustees at its regular meeting on March 14; Her remarks were mainly focused on praising district employees’ response to COVID-19 and staff professional development.

Following are examples of items Gilbert mentioned in her report.

COVID-19 response

In her report, Gilbert reflected on the two years that have passed since COVID-19 first forced school officials to cancel in-person instruction just two days before spring break.

“Things happened fast and changed constantly.” she wrote in her report. “What I can tell you today as I look back, is that I am very proud of the work of Payette teachers, staff and [trustees]. Decisions were made consistently with the students’ best interest at heart.

While noting she wouldn’t want to relive the challenges faced, Gilbert acknowledged how the pandemic created ways to improve how the district operates.

Youth sports

Gilbert noted in her report that the Idaho Youth Sports Commission will be presenting Coach Kip Crofts with a cash award to be used toward the Payette High School football program. The award is to be presented April 23. 

Staff professional

 development

Gilbert reported a wide variety of responses to a staff survey conducted for the month of March, following a presentation by Dave Stuart Jr. during the month’s professional development training. She reported comments ranged from “Best practical applications for how teachers can improve classroom/student achievement and motivation that I have attended in my career” to “Dave was just not doing it for me.”

“One comment even asked me to apologize to the presenter for the staff not being a good audience,” wrote Gilbert.

In an email to the newspaper on March 24, Board Clerk Barbara Choate wrote, “After every staff development training, Robin sends a survey to those that participated to find out the effectiveness of the training. We are also currently surveying staff for thoughts on the strategic plan.”



