By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE — With only a month to go before handing over the helm of the Payette School District to Brad Baumberger, Superintendent Robin Gilbert continued filling in the district Board of Trustees on progress made around the district at its regular meeting on May 9. For the 2022 school year, according to her report, Gilbert reports completion of 14 out of her 18 goals for the district.
Following are examples of information shared with the board, as obtained by the newspaper following the meeting.
Facilities
Gilbert reported a “tight” schedule for completion of the Payette High School cafeteria expansion, but stated that the expansion is looking great. Heavy work on the project is set to take place this summer, with students having had their last day of school Thursday.
Work to be done includes abatement, relocating the facility’s water heater and addition of handicapped-accessible restrooms.
“New flooring and opening the wall for the expansion will take place in July with.a schedule to complete just prior to the opening of school, fall of 2022,” the report reads, in part.
In the technology department, the district recently posted the “help wanted” sign, to find a successor to Danny Squibb, technology director, who is planning to leave the district. Several interviews have been conducted, though Gilbert noted in the report that Squibb is “difficult to replace.”
“We have had some good candidates apply. Danny is willing to work part-time as needed to help us with transition.”
Every student career ready
Reflecting on an unsuccessful bill by Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, to support career exploration programs in the 8th grade, Gilbert noted that the district continues work to offer students a program of its own. She urges trustees to “stay the course that has been initiated.”
Payette High students have access to Nepris, a virtual platform which allows students to gain insight from industry experts in fields they wish to explore, with Principal Jacob Williams and Vice Principal Marci Holcomb hosting a training for teachers on May 6.
“The opportunity is much bigger than videos,” Gilbert wrote in her report. “It provides the opportunity to have field experts virtually live in classrooms, promoting careers and career readiness.”
End of year celebration
On May 6, the district honored many of its staff members with service awards, apple awards, retirement cards and gifts. Gilbert noted one standout award winner in her report:
“One special award was created and presented to Tyson Smith for his heroic stance during the Parma School District lockdown in March.”
According to draft meeting minutes from May 9 as obtained by the newspaper on May 16, the board approved an overnight field trip for the senior class to Lagoon Amusement Park in Salt Lake City as part of their celebration.
“Approximately 45 students along with staff chaperones departed Wednesday morning about 2:00 a.m. and returned late Wednesday night,” according to Board Clerk Barbara Choate.
It is full day but a great ‘senior sneak.’”
All-day kindergarten
According to Gilbert, 21st Century Kindergarten Director Amber Yates working to revise the district’s grant to add a pre-kindergarten program for its final year of funding in 2022-23. She adds that several kindergarten teaching positions have been announced for which the district is accepting applications.
“Payette has been offering full day kindergarten for nine years with funding from the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant program,” according to Choate. “With the new State literacy funding, we are adjusting our current full-day program to a traditional format of students staying with their certified teacher for the entire day, rather than transitioning to the 21st CCLC program. We are revising our grant application for the final year of funding to seek permission to offer programming for preschool children (age 4) to assist with kindergarten readiness skills.”
Transitions
As Gilbert prepares to disembark the pirate ship, McCain Middle School will also see its most senior officer going ashore: Principal Rick Hale, who taught art and personal skills in Payette before before taking over the helm in 2009, will leave the bridge this summer.
“Rick Hale resigned his position to take a new position with a different organization. We are currently advertising and setting up interviews in order to select his replacement,” according to Choate.
A comment request to Hale’s office was pending as of press time.
