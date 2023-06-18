PAYETTE — During a very busy Tuesday morning at the Payette Boys & Girls Club, officials from First Interstate Bank in Fruitland presented the club’s leadership with a check for $9,032. The surprise gift from First Interstate, which has no restrictions according to WHOM, offers the club a hand up with the cost of running its 10-week summer programs.

Melissa Tyler, Branch Manager at First Interstate, told the newspaper in a Tuesday interview that the check presentation is part of the bank’s mission of community involvement. Noteworthy is that First Interstate operates in 14 U.S. states, according to its website.



