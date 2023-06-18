PAYETTE — During a very busy Tuesday morning at the Payette Boys & Girls Club, officials from First Interstate Bank in Fruitland presented the club’s leadership with a check for $9,032. The surprise gift from First Interstate, which has no restrictions according to WHOM, offers the club a hand up with the cost of running its 10-week summer programs.
Melissa Tyler, Branch Manager at First Interstate, told the newspaper in a Tuesday interview that the check presentation is part of the bank’s mission of community involvement. Noteworthy is that First Interstate operates in 14 U.S. states, according to its website.
“We have a foundation, and we donate to a lot of really amazing causes, and First Interstate Bank’s a huge supporter of the Boys & Girls Club,” said Tyler. “We try to participate in Boots & Blues and sponsor tables and do several donations. We tend to volunteer here for our volunteer day that we do ever year.”
As CEO Dana Castellani explained, the club’s food costs increase during the summer, as it provides meals to students which would typically be provided at school when classes are in session. She said the donation being unanticipated adds to its value to the club.
“This feels like bonus money going into our summer program,” she said. “As you can tell with how busy we are, we have 10 full weeks” of activities planned.
The clubs in Payette and in Ontario offer theme weeks throughout the summer, which include field trips associated with each theme. The week of June 19, for example, is “Disco Week,” for example.
Castellani says she anticipates up to 115 children to come to the Payette club each day during the summer.
“For us, the biggest expense is taking care of our staff, and then the supplies and food for the kids … Our staff is getting really excited, dress up days are every Friday, and our club brings that excitement and joy to our kids.”
“This means that we are really able to offer a summer program that the kids will really be able to engage in, have the supplies that they need to do that,” said Club Director Rachael Lopez. “We’ve got a lot of programs running and staff has lots of activities planned, so just being able to have this extra money that really isn’t tied to anything is going to be very helpful for our programs.”
The clubs’ leadership is also working on opening two new clubs within the Western Treasure Valley — in Vale and Weiser. While no firm opening dates are available as of press time, Castellani said the Weiser club is anticipated to open first and is expected to be ready in the fall.
