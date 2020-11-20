CALDWELL — Daily incidence rates continue to increase across the majority of the district. Based on data available for Nov. 1-14, Gem County, Owyhee County, and Payette County have moved from the orange alert level to the red alert level.
Adams County is the only county remaining at the orange health alert level. The remaining counties are at the red alert level. The information used in determining county health alert levels is listed below.
PAYETTE COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Red
Payette County will move to the red health alert level, due to an increasing COVID-19 daily incidence rate, as well as a high positivity rate. Payette County has a daily incidence rate of 5.37 daily new cases per 10,000 people which is increasing. Only 62.79% of confirmed cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which points to sustained community spread.
SWDH epidemiologists are concerned by cluster outbreaks within local workplace settings, households, and from social gatherings. Payette County has a test positivity rate of 15.41%, which is very high and shows that COVID-19 is more prevalent in the community than our data shows.
Many Payette County schools are seeing sporadic, imported cases of COVID-19 with one school reporting a cluster outbreak.
WASHINGTON COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Red
Washington County will remain in the red health alert level, due to an increasing daily incidence rate and positivity rate. Washington County currently has a daily incidence rate of 7.80 daily cases per 10,000 people, which is increasing dramatically.
The positivity rate for Washington County is 19.86%, which is continuing to increase. 72.00% of confirmed cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which is decreasing and points to sustained community spread. SWDH epidemiologists are seeing transmission occurring within workplaces, households, and among healthcare workers in Washington County.
Multiple Washington County schools are seeing sporadic, imported cases of COVID-19 with transmission occurring within one school. Additionally, we are seeing an increase in total hospitalizations in Washington County which is decreasing hospital capacity.
Correction from 11/11/2020 Health Alert Levels: No elective surgeries have been postponed by hospitals in Washington County.
Weekly cases by school district
The following represents data on confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases among students and staff where investigations began between Nov. 8-14.
Payette County
• New Plymouth School District - 0 staff, 2 students
• Payette School District - 0 staff, 4 students
Washington County
• Weiser School District - 0 staff, 1 student
The following represents data on the number of staff and students currently in quarantine and isolation on the day the data are pulled and may not account for individuals who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine as of Nov. 19.
Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms. Those in isolation are currently positive for COVID-19 and are asked to isolate away from others for a minimum of ten days from the onset of symptoms to prevent further spread of the infection.
• Payette County - 117 in quarantine, 22 in isolation
• Washington County - 23 in quarantine, 3 in isolation
Throughout Region 3, 581 staff and students are in quarantine, 119 in isolation.
Region 3 data are available on the Southwest District Health website at: https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/. You may visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for statewide information.
Questions may be directed to the SWDH COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (208) 455-5411.
