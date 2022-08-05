PAYETTE — The matter of downtown revitalization came up for discussion again at the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Monday. This time, however, the city is getting help from the state.
City officials successfully applied for the Idaho Gem Grant, which is being offered through the Idaho Department of Commerce. It provides the city assistance in the amount of $50,000.
To remain eligible for the grant, city officials will need to provide $83,000 in matching funds. While it isn’t a 1:1 grant, councilors expressed eagerness to move forward with accepting what help it can get.
In an email to the newspaper, Mayor Craig Jensen confirmed that the city does have the matching $83,000.
“We will use these funds for the engineering of our streets, curbs, gutters [and] sidewalks as well as water lines down Main Street so we can install vegetation and trees,” wrote Jensen. “These funds will also be used for a landscape architect for the shrubbery and trees that will fit our climate and growing season.”
Only project costs incurred on or after July 22 are eligible for reimbursement under the grant. These costs include construction materials, contracts, architect and engineering services, required professional services. equipment and installation, required notices or advertising, and acquiring needed land.
The grant’s agreement period runs until July 22, 2024.
According to the agreement letter, which is in the meeting’s agenda packet, the Gem Grant program is designed “to provide assistance to rural communities for the planning and implementation of economic development projects that facilitate economic growth through job creation, job retention and economic diversification.”
“Until we put this project out for bid the total price would just be a guess but we will be funding it with grants instead of putting on the backs of the taxpayers,” Jensen continued. “We have described the changes for downtown to be more of a village effect. I like to describe it as bringing back the town square atmosphere that Payette used to have. It will enhance the downtown experience for the next 40 years.”
Councilor Kathy Patrick moved to authorize Jensen to sign the grant agreement, seconded by Councilor Daniel Lopez. The motion carried unanimously, with a 5-0 roll call.
