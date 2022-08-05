Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PAYETTE — The matter of downtown revitalization came up for discussion again at the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Monday. This time, however, the city is getting help from the state.

City officials successfully applied for the Idaho Gem Grant, which is being offered through the Idaho Department of Commerce. It provides the city assistance in the amount of $50,000.



Tags

Load comments