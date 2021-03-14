BOISE - Spring construction picks back up on Idaho Highway 55 between Smiths Ferry and the Rainbow Bridge this Monday, March 15. The Idaho Transportation Department’s project will widen shoulders, add guardrail, and straighten this curvy one-mile stretch of highway to improve safety.

View a video of the project at https://youtu.be/-gYQDadDcbk

Earlier this week, crews removed snow and set up construction equipment in the canyon. Starting Monday, travelers should plan for full road closures Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., due to controlled rock blasting needed to widen the road. When ID-55 is not closed, there will be one-way alternating traffic with 15-minute delays. This work schedule is expected to continue through May, when crews will transition into summer operations.

To stay up to date and learn more, visit the project website itdprojects.org/ID55smithsferry.

Tags

Load comments