PAYETTE — Families looking for ways to celebrate Independence Day on Monday have myriad options to choose from in downtown Payette. Kathy Patrick, director of the Payette Community & Senior Center, detailed the rundown of activities in an email to the newspaper on Wednesday.
The festivities begin with a “Happy Birthday America” Parade on Main Street, which is set to start at the senior center, running to Third Avenue South and leading to the band shell at Kiwanis Park. Participants are advised to arrive at the senior center prior to 10 a.m. to check in.
In a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, Patrick said she organized the parade in conjunction with late-American Legion Post 33 Commander Gary Duff just prior to his death in March.
“It’s a dream I’ve had for 25 years,” said Patrick.
A float by the legion will be among the participants, as will a group of children from the community who have been invited to decorate and ride their bikes in the parade. Participants are being given certificates for free root beer floats by the staff of the Payette A&W Restaurant.
At the band shell following the parade, music will be provided by Fred Child until 2 p.m. Participants are advised to bring their own chairs, as none will be provided.
During the day, the senior center will offer meals consisting of a hot dog, chips and beverage for $5. Patrick also reminds the public that the Payette Public Swimming Pool will be open for families, as Promote Payette will host its “Red, White & Pool Party” there from 1 to 5 p.m.
