McCALL — Personal use fuelwood permits for the Payette National Forest will be available beginning May 15, through Nov. 30. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, permits are available by curbside service only.
Curbside service is being implemented for the safety of members of the public, and the safety of our front-line employees. For curbside services, call the local District office first.
Additionally, fuelwood permits can be purchased in person at these locations:
· Weiser: Ridley’s Food and Drug (208) 549-1332
Open: Everyday 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
• Weiser Farmer’s Supply Cooperative (208) 549-0654
Open: Everyday 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
• Cambridge: Jay’s Sinclair (208) 257-5000
Open: Everyday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
· Council: Farmer’s Supply Co-op (208) 253-4266
Open: Everyday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
• McCall: Albertsons (208) 634-8166
Open: Everyday 6 a.m. -11 p.m.
• New Meadows: C&M Lumber (208) 347-2194
Open: Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. -6 p.m.
• Yellowpine: The Corner (208) 634-3325
Open: Wednesday – Monday (closed on Tuesday) 11 a.m. -8 p.m.
The prohibition of cutting Larch (Tamarack) after Nov. 1 remains in place this year. Larch lose their needles every fall and appear to be dead, resulting in too many live trees being accidently cut. This regulation is to prevent the cutting of live Larch trees after they have lost their needles in the fall.
Fuelwood permit prices remain at $6.25 per cord with a 4-cord minimum, and a 10-cord maximum per household. Please note we cannot sell permits for only 2 cords. If you want all ten cords, permits purchased will need to be 5 cords and 5 cords, or 4 cords and 6 cord, or all 10 cords at once.
The Payette National Forest has a free-use area located in the Big Creek area. A free-use permit is required for this area, and can be obtained by calling the McCall Ranger District office. Specifics of the free
Fuelwood permits are valid within the Boise, Payette and Sawtooth Forests. All motorized travel related to fuelwood gathering must be in full accordance with Forest Service travel regulations for the area as shown in the Motor Vehicle Use Map, unless specifically exempted in the fuelwood permit. For information about fuelwood cutting on surrounding National forests, please contact them directly.
Permit holders are encouraged to cut fuelwood early in the year because fire restrictions may impact the cutting season later in the summer. Early season fuelwood cutters are asked to use caution to avoid wet muddy roads where travel may cause resource damage. Fuelwood cutting is not allowed within riparian areas (adjacent to creeks and rivers).
For additional information, contact the local Ranger District offices, or visit the Forest website and Payette National Forest Facebook page.
